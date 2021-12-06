Boy hailed for picking up rubbish

A TEENAGE boy has been praised for litter picking.

Lucas Wilson, 16, of Valley Road, Henley, has picked up a bag of rubbish every week for the last six months for his Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

He is a volunteer with the Henley Wombles, a litter- picking volunteer group set up in February by town councillors Will Hamilton and David Eggleton.

Cllr Hamilton told a town council meeting: “For the last six months he has been picking up a bag of rubbish every week.

“He’s a fantastic chap — he has just completed the volunteering section of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and I filled in his assessment this week.”

Cllr Hamilton also thanked Mayor Sarah Miller for joining the Wombles and asked the council to continue providing bags for the pickers at the town hall.

He added: “The project is now nine months old and I’m very pleased that we’ve got 68 members of the public, who all volunteer and go out twice a month and collect a bag of rubbish.

“They’re doing a fantastic job and I’d like to thank every single one of them.

“This project is going from strength to strength and I would love if some more Duke of Edinburgh’s Award people came forward to volunteer.”