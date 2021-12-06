Tributes paid to campaigner

AN environmental campaigner from Henley has died, aged 79.

Malcolm Dodds, of Greys Road, passed away peacefully on November 14 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was married to Gill Dodds, a former town councillor for Henley Residents Group, and served as her consort when she was Mayor in 2008/2009.

Mr Dodds, who had two sons and a daughter from a previous relationship, had been the inaugural chairman of Henley in Transition, an environmental campaign group founded in 2008. It is now known as Greener Henley.

A funeral service was held at St Nicholas Church in Rotherfield Greys on Wednesday.