Covid cases up again

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has increased again in the past week.

The total went up from 699 to 897, putting the infection rate at 623.9 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley rose from 47 to 58 while in Shiplake and Binfield Heath they went from 15 to 36 and in Nettlebed and Watlington from 22 to 46.

The totals for other areas were as follows: Sonning Common and Kidmore End 39; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 50; Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 41; Emmer Green 55; Caversham Heights 56; Lower Caversham 86; Wargrave and Twyford East 26; Sonning and Woodley North 44.

This time last year, there were 170 new cases of the virus in Henley and the surrounding villages.

The infection rate in South Oxfordshire was 1,462.8 cases per 100,000 of the population.