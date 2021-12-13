Salon chain is a cut above

A cut above: the Marc Antoni group, which has a salon in Hart Street, Henley, has won two industry awards. It won the Team One award for artistic team collection at the BIG ONE Awards.

Event organiser Nicky Pope called the collection “stunning”, adding: “The team at Marc Antoni have created beautiful hairstyles that every woman would want to wear.

The judges were in no doubt who the winner was.” Meanwhile, Marcus Giamattei, managing director of the group, was named southern hairdresser of the year of the British Hairdressing Awards, which were held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and hosted by Rylan Clark.

Mr Giamattei said: “I’m absolutely delighted. Thank you to my brothers, especially my brother Bruno, who is a true visionary, and my wife.”

The group was also a finalist in the artistic team of the year and trend image of the year categories. Above, Bruno Giamattei with Nicky Pope and, right, Marcus Giamattei