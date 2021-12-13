Highly polished

Sixteen members of the congregation at St Mary’s Church in Henley volunteered to give it its first proper clean since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The volunteers dusted and vacuumed, polished the candlesticks and ornaments and cleaned the chairs and pews.

Fr Jeremey Tayler, the rector, said: “It’s the first time we’ve done it like this since I came here. Before covid there was a cleaning rota but since then it has been a bit more ad hoc. There’s a paid cleaner who does vacuuming but jobs like polishing get missed. This should make the church look much more welcoming. We’re extremely grateful for the help from members of the congregation. We’re hoping to do it like this a couple of times a year from now on.”

Joan Edwards, from Shiplake, said: “I come to the church every Sunday, so I feel obliged to help make it look nice for everyone.”

Pictured, clockwise from left, Sally Batty, a member of the church choir, polishes a candlestick, Gillian Symons, Caroline Bowder and Livinia Southern polish the stand, Joan Edwards, from Shiplake, dusts the pulpit and Livinia Southern and Caroline Bowder polish a candlestick