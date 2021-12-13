Rugby reunion

About 150 people, including former Hawks players from down the decades, attended a lunch at Henley Rugby Club. The former players are members of Henley Old Players in Touch and the guests at Dry Leas included founder members Tony Cooke, Tony Hobbs and John Bareham.

The Dings Crusaders, who played the Hawks on the day, were also represented. The diners were served a three-course meal and there was a raffle with prizes including a hamper, a bottle of port, chocolates and a Hairy Bikers cook book. The club hosts a pre-match lunch before every Hawks game and non-members are welcome. Club president Graham Horner thanked the former players and reflected on the Hawks’ difficult year after the death of lock David Hyde, who collapsed and died after the side’s first match of the season.

He said: “I was so impressed with the attitude of our players and the way they came together to support each other and Catherine, David’s wife.”

Mr Horner added: “People around the town have been so supportive of us for the 58 years I’ve been involved and we want to help this town as much as possible.”

He finished his speech by toasting absent friends. Pictured, left to right, are club chairman Chris Nixon, HOP-IT founder members Tony Cooke, Tony Hobbs and John Bareham, and president Graham Horner