Litter bin won’t be replaced as council refuses to empty it

A LITTER bin which was removed from outside a row of shops in Henley will not be replaced by the town council.

Residents complained after the landlord of the “top shops” at the junction of Greys Road and King James Way removed the bin.

Some town councillors proposed replacing it on a trial basis for six months.

However, South Oxfordshire District Council, the waste authority, has said it would not empty it.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward told a meeting of the town council’s town and community committee: “The response from the district council was that they have just started a bin project, which is a big survey of all the bins in the district, starting with Henley, and they wouldn’t consider surveying any additional bins.

“So while we might get permission from the landlord to put a bin there, it wouldn’t be emptied by the district council so it wouldn’t be worthwhile.

“From what I’ve seen, it does look like there’s a litter issue up there.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton said that even if the district council had agreed to empty a bin, it should be the responsibility of the landlord to provide it.

She said: “Back in March people were complaining as the bin had been removed.

“It’s not the individual shops’ responsibility, it’s the landowner’s. I don’t see why this is our problem as a town council.

“I get fed up with the town council going round mopping up, like ‘the county council dropped this, we’ll pick it up, the district council dropped this, we’ll pick it up, the landowner dropped this, we’ll pick it up’.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “It’s a perfectly reasonable position for the town council to take but we don’t have a number of details that we need.

“You can’t put a bin there if it’s not going to be emptied. We need the district council to agree before anything is put there.

“We do spend a lot of time looking after the district council’s things, like grass cutting and the bus services, which should be provided by them but if we didn’t do it, it wouldn’t be done.”

Councillor David Eggleton pointed out that the district council wouldn’t be emptying an additional bin as there had been one there previously.

He said: “You’re taking one bin out and replacing it with a bigger bin. They’re not emptying an extra bin.”

Councillor Will Hamilton, who formed the Henley Wombles group with Cllr Eggleton, said he agreed but added that the town council should look after the area because residents had complained.

He said: “We need to look after the whole town, not just the Market Place.

“A resident said there’s a litter problem there and she has been emailing for months, saying ‘Please, please put a bin there’. I said actually I didn’t know why this hadn’t been sorted.

“It wouldn’t cost us any money. We have the bin in storage so why don’t we just put it there with the landlord’s consent for six months? It might make people up there a little happier.”

The committee voted by seven to two not to go ahead with a trial.