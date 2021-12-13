Award for philanthropist for support during pandemic

A PHILANTHROPIST from Henley has received an award for his charity work.

James Frost was given the inaugural president’s award by Heart of Bucks, a funding organisation which awards grants and loans to support essential local charities and community groups.

The award is for people who not only offer financial support but also “go above and beyond” by lending their time, experience and expertise to help make Buckinghamshire a better place.

Mr Frost, who has been working with the organisation with his wife Elsie since 1999, said the coronavirus pandemic had brought people together and he wanted to do his part.

He made a donation to help Heart of Bucks launch its emergency covid-19 appeal in March last year. This went on to raise more than £250,000, which went directly to people who needed it most.

Mr Frost said: “Covid has been seen as a disaster and it is true that there have been heartaches and difficulties but there has also been a tremendous upsurge of good. Within 48 hours of the announcement of lockdown, we had three notes in our post box offering help from people we did not know. There have been so many cases of good and kindness that we must all know of some. There was a need for a focal point to bring help together, a means by which I could play a small part.

“For me, Heart of Bucks has turned out to be that focal point, dedicated people who have gone that extra mile to help others.

“Let us not lose all the goodwill that has been generated by covid. We should not dwell on the past as we cannot change that but we can affect the future.

“All of us, whatever our circumstances, can play a part, whether you are a busy executive with a cheque book or a school caretaker who goes out of their way to see that our children are safe. We can all do something.

“Heart of Bucks has helped and inspired me and I look forward to the future with both hope and

confidence.”