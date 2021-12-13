Appeal for carol singers

CAROL singers are needed for a new community group in Henley.

Emma Taylor, of Western Avenue, wants to create a group of amateur singers who will gather to sing carols to the elderly in the town from December 20.

She had the idea to set up the group as she got to know more of her neighbours during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Taylor, 46, who works for the NHS, said: “I thought it would be a nice thing to do and I know last year someone tried to do something similar and I loved the idea but wasn’t able to get involved.

“I really want to make it happen for the old folk who are not going out as much, especially with the new covid variant.

“I’ve been really connected to the community during the pandemic and realised that little things like these can help and make you feel a bit more festive.

“I know Nomad used to sing carols on the Gainsborough estate and it would be great to be able to do it again.

“It’s not meant to be formal — it’s about spreading a bit of joy. People don’t have to be singers, they just have to be happy to come along and give their voices for a few hours.”

The singers will gather for informal rehearsals and sing carols in various locations including Western Avenue, Luker Avenue and Greys Road.

If you can help, call Mrs Taylor on 07799 413903.