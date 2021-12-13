Farmers welcome grants to be greener

FARMERS in the Henley area have welcomed funding to help them to reduce their carbon footprint.

From next year, farmers in England will be paid for looking after their soil under a new Government initiative.

They will receive between £20 and £58 per hectare for measures to protect and nurture their soil.

The Government wants to phase out the taxpayer subsidies based on the amount of land farmed under the old EU Common Agricultural Policy.

Some of the measures farmers will be required to undertake in return for the money include planting cover crops over bare soil during the winter to restore nutrients, which many already do.

Stephen Doble, of Shiplake Farm, described the Sustainable Farming Incentive as a “step in the right direction”.

He said: “It will help to cover the cost of some of the actions we have taken to improve our soils and reduce our environmental footprint in recent years but would be increasingly hard to justify as the current support system is phased out.

“We are also working with neighbouring farmers in a cluster to combine our conservation efforts and improve biodiversity.

“Nevertheless, the backbone of our business is food production and until the Government has completed its post-Brexit trade negotiations, long-term planning is very difficult.”

Iain Tolhurst, who runs the Tolhurst Organic farm in Whitchurch, said the initiative was “well overdue”.

He said: “Anything that encourages farmers to improve their soil management is a good thing because ultimately it improves the health of the wider community and improves biodiversity and drainage for the long term.”

Mr Tolhurst described the payments as “modest” and said it was not yet clear how much money a farmer could receive.

He said: “The amount of money being offered is pretty modest so it may not create the desired effect on every farm. It may be desirable where the income on some farms is low but there may not be that incentive with farms of higher yields.

“This isn’t going to change what we do because it’s what we have always done anyway and it is an important part of our business.

“But for some other farms the proposed payment may not cover the cost of the changes they would need to make, so the difficulty is the blanket approach.”