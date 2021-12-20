Truly gifted

Hundreds of people attended an artisan Christmas market at Henley town hall. Twenty-four stallholders were selling candles, artworks, jewellery, ceramics, pottery, prints and glassworks.

Visitors were offered mulled wine and mince pies at the entrance in exchange for a donation to Sue Ryder. There was also a raffle for a hamper towards which all stallholders donated an item to raise money for the charity.

Daisy Smith sang carols. Julia Carey (right), an environmental campaigner who has been organising the event with her husband Paul since 2017, said: “There are so many creative people in Henley and a lot of artisans wanted to take part this year so it has been a lovely thing to organise. Last year we were all very disappointed when it didn’t go ahead but it seemed to me that people had even more enthusiasm for it this time. We always try to organise it so that people can buy Christmas gifts locally.”