Ann Allwright — October 15, 1926-December 4, 2021

ANN Elizabeth Mary Allwright passed away peacefully at home on the evening of December 4, with her son Philip and two Sue Ryder carers by her side. She was 95.

Ann had lived in Henley all her life. She lived first in Cromwell Road with her parents, Tom and Bertha, and older sister, Joyce.

From the mid-Thirties the sisters lived in Berkshire Road, initially with their grandparents and later with their aunt in the same house.

Ann could remember when the other side of the road, or cinder track, was just a field and playing in the hay with climbing trees beyond.

It was a difficult beginning for the sisters, losing their mother to tuberculosis before Ann was 10 and then their father when she was 12.

Their maternal grandfather, W H Sarney, was able to take them in.

He was a Henley builder, who constructed six houses in Berkshire Road itself and many others in that part of the town, including the house in Cromwell Road (in a cluster of four). The sisters’ other grandfather, T W Guildford, was butler to Leonard Noble, of Harpsden Court, who lived in a cottage behind the church and looked after his son Tom until his death. Ann had many happy memories playing in the grounds of the court.

In the Forties, she did secretarial work at the RTSA, a textiles company in Hart Street, where fabrics sent from Courtaulds in London were tested. Ann made several life-long friends there.

She also worked in a tax office in Friar Street, Reading, before later becoming a housewife.

Her husband, E R Allwright (Ted), had also lived in Berkshire Road and she fell for him at a small party at a friend’s house in the road, impressed by his piano skills. The friend’s mother had been trying to match-make with her own son — it wasn’t to be.

Ted became a professional church organist and then secondary school music teacher. He and Ann were married at St Mary’s Church, where he already held the position of organist and choirmaster. They had a son, Philip, in 1962.

The couple (and Philip, if he was around) never tired of day trips to local towns and other places but also enjoyed quality relaxation time in their garden, which Ann tended with devotion and even somewhat possessively.

She had a generous, Christian spirit and, over the years, helped several aged relations and friends in various ways.

She was always a cheerful person, seemingly able to shrug off any adversity.

Ann was unlucky to have vascular dementia but fortunate that it was very slow in progressing over a period of about 15 years.

During her later years, her character still shone through and she was a much-liked member of the Bluebells day centre at Christ Church in Reading Road.

Her ability to surprise, in a nice way, never left her and her spirit lives on.

Her funeral service will be held at Reading Crematorium on Tuesday, December 21 at 1.45pm.