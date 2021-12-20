Council restores slipway after developer fails to act

A SLIPWAY in Henley that was filled in with concrete by a developer has been reinstated.

Henley Town Council carried out the work this week after experiencing long delays in trying to persuade Sorbon Estates to do it.

The company levelled off the access to the river in Thames Side at the bottom of Friday Street, where it owns several moorings, without permission in summer last year.

It claimed the slipway had posed a risk to pedestrians but in effect created parking spaces.

The move was criticised by residents, town councillors and river users.

In April, Sorbon Estates agreed to dig out the concrete following negotiations with the council but nothing was done.

Now the council has employed a contractor to remove the concrete and the work was carried out on Monday and Tuesday.

Sorbon Estates will be asked to pay for the work, which is expected to cost £6,000.

The council said that the company’s action was unlawful as it was undertaken without either planning permission or a flood risk activity permit.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “Naturally, we are incredibly disappointed that Sorbon did not keep their word.

“There was no sign of progress and, unfortunately, we had no choice but to take matters into our own hands. The council and the community could not tolerate any further delay.

“We tried to contact Sorbon ahead of the work being carried out but they did not respond to us.

“Now that the work has been done, we will be contacting them again and request that they reimburse the council for the costs.

“Although situations like these are thankfully rare, we would always prefer to work with the trespasser in the first instance so that they can repair any damage they cause.

“Sorbon had committed themselves to removing the concrete so we will be requesting that they reimburse the council for the costs involved.”

Abreu Landscapes, of Aylesbury, removed the concrete using a large hydraulic drill to break it up.

The work was carried out in accordance with a valid flood risk activity permit from the Environment Agency, which is responsible for the river.

Mr Jacklin-Edward said: “We’ve been really happy with the contractor and with the work that they carried out quickly and efficiently.

“It’s good to see the concrete removed and the slipway looks in good condition and doesn’t have any lasting damage.”

The ownership of the land is unclear but the area of riverbank, along with the manorial rights, were sold to the town council, formerly Henley Borough Council, in 1932 by the previous owner, William Mackenzie of Fawley Court.

Ken Arlett, vice-chairman of the town council’s planning committee, said: “The slipway should never have been filled in in the first place and it has been a total waste of everybody’s time and money to get to this stage. I think we should send Sorbon the bill — the town expected the town council to do something and it has been a very frustrating time to go through all the procedures to make it happen, such as providing an environmental risk assessment.”

Town and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “I’m very pleased the concrete has been removed as I’ve always been of the opinion that we should reinstate the historic slipway.

“I hope there isn’t any damage caused to it. We would like to see Sorbon pay for it but at the end of the day the important thing is that the slipway is finally restored.”

John Skuse, chairman of the Middle Thames branch of the River Thames Society, said: “We are delighted — we have been pushing for it to be restored for over a year and I’m glad we now have a result.

“It’s credit to the town council and to the people who have been working for it.

“I trust that Sorbon will fulfil its promise and pay for it. The work was done illegally and with no recognition from the Environment Agency or the planning authority. We can’t have a situation where people can do something like that and remain unchallenged.

“Since we were first aware of it, we have been pushing for it to be resolved and we have been in contact with the town council and have written multiple letters to the Henley Standard.

“We hope that people can start to use it again — it was a very valuable public asset for river users and paddleboarders and it’s nice to see it restored.

“This is the sort of thing we are here for and it’s rather pleasing for our volunteers to see a result.”

John Whiting, chairman of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group, said: “Seeing the concrete being removed is definitely progress.

“The next step would be to remove the pontoon so that it can be used as an actual slipway again. It would be nice to have a new and renovated slipway.”

A Sorbon Estates spokesman said: “Following ongoing discussions with Henley Town Council, in August 2021 we agreed to draw up concepts to improve the area for the people of Henley.

“We have been working hard in the background to prepare computer-generated image plans with the design team, arranging visits from technical advisors and instructing the architects.

“These images are now almost complete and we remain committed to co-operating with the council.”