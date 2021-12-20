Cases still increasing

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has increased again in the past week.

The total went up from 1,046 to 1,254, putting the infection rate at 872.2 per 100,000 of the population. Cases in Henley rose from 69 to 106.

The totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 58; Nettlebed & Watlington 40; Shiplake & Binfield Heath 32; Sonning Common & Kidmore End 46; Goring, Woodcote & Whitchurch 60; Nettlebed & Watlington 36; Emmer Green 63; Caversham Heights 86; Lower Caversham 69; Wargrave & Twyford East 31; Sonning & Woodley North 43.