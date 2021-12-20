Hotel owner performs carols at launch party

ABOUT 100 people attended a launch party for a refurbished Henley hotel.

Grace Leo, owner of the Relais Henley, formerly the Red Lion Hotel, in Hart Street, welcomed guests.

She said: “I invited lots of people from Henley who have been involved in the community.

“Everybody in the town has a connection to this hotel in some way, whether they have been here for lunches in the past or a relative has stayed overnight.

“Unfortunately, the hotel fell into a state of disrepair over the last few years and had gone quite downhill. Since we have taken over and refurbished it, people have been amazed with the work we have done.

“I showed my guests around the hotel, including the new bedrooms. We had wine, canapés and champagne and then I gave a speech thanking everyone for their continuing support.”

The St Mary’s Church choir sang Christmas carols. Ms Leo joined in as she had sung them when she attended a Catholic girls’ school in Hong Kong. “I knew all the words,” she said.

Ms Leo took over the hotel in October 2020 with business partner Tim Hartnoll and spent months refurbishing before re-opening it to the public in July, just before Henley Royal Regatta.

She said: “The word ‘relais’ is French for ‘coaching inn’ because the hotel has stood here since the 1530s and was originally used to house the men who crafted St Mary’s Church.

“This later became the concept for my new brand, Relais Retreats, which includes waterside hotel locations no more than one hour from London.

“My second hotel, which we are currently refurbishing, is due to open in the spring at Cooden Beach at Bexhill in East Sussex.”

• Pictures from the party will be published in next week’s Henley Standard.