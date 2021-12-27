Monday, 27 December 2021

Businesses give £500 to children’s charity

BUSINESSES in Henley raised more than £500 for Ronald McDonald House at the John Radcliffe Oxford Children’s Hospital.

The charity, which provides accommodation for families while their children are in hospital, normally receives money raised at the Henley Living Advent Calendar but this was cancelled this year.

Eva Rickett, who owns Henley Scan in Reading Road with her husband Graham and normally takes part in the calendar, decided to raise money by dressing as an elf and visiting other businesses with Caroline Sinclair, a fundraiser for the charity. Fourteen businesses including Outside Ideas, Reids of Henley, Bistro at the Boathouse, the Henley Florist, David Rodger Sharp jewellers and Blanchard Law contributed and Mrs Rickett raised more money via a JustGiving page.

She said: “Christmas is a special time for families and we wanted to help raise the income the charity would have received from the Living Advent Calendar.

“All the businesses were really supportive. We tried to avoid retail because they’ve struggled so much themselves during the pandemic.”

