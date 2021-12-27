Old school friends open ale and cocktail bar

A NEW craft beer and gin bar has opened in Henley.

About 60 people attended the first night of Stable 34 in Hart Street.

The bar offers 15 cask ales, craft beers and ciders on tap as well as “rustic” cocktails and more than 40 different gins. James Cummings and brothers David and Jamie Adams, from Thame, decided to open a bar after the success of their mobile drinks business, Ale Van Events Bar.

The men, who are old school friends, chose Henley for their permanent venue because they felt the town was “vibrant”. Mr Cummings said: “It was a soft launch as we still have bits and pieces that need to be ironed out but we were happy with the welcome Henley gave us and had a great night.

“We had a full bar and there was a lovely atmosphere. We had a great time.”