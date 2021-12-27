DRIVERS are being warned to expect disruption in Greys Road, Henley, due to roadworks.

The section of the road between Elizabeth Road and Gainsborough Road is currently closed while a sink hole is repaired.

It will re-open on Tuesday but from January 4 to 10 there will be a temporary two-way traffic light system in place while Thames Water carries out work.

Town councillor David Eggleton said a sink hole could be dangerous, adding: “We want to make sure it is fixed for good.”