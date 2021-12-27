Monday, 27 December 2021

Roadworks

DRIVERS are being warned to expect disruption in Greys Road, Henley, due to roadworks.

The section of the road between Elizabeth Road and Gainsborough Road is currently closed while a sink hole is repaired.

It will re-open on Tuesday but from January 4 to 10 there will be a temporary two-way traffic light system in place while Thames Water carries out work.

Town councillor David Eggleton said a sink hole could be dangerous, adding: “We want to make sure it is fixed for good.”

