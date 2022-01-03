Boy’s special delivery of mince pies from rugby star

A BOY with cerebral palsy received a delivery of mince pies from a former Welsh rugby international.

Scott Quinnell spent 24 hours helping bake the festive treats before delivering them to care homes and NHS units across Oxfordshire with the help of two Jack FM radio presenters.

He made a special delivery to Samuel Fairweather-Marriott, 10, of Cromwell Close, Henley.

Last year, Samuel, who is in year five at Sacred Heart Primary School, raised more than £5,400 for Special Effect, a charity which helps disabled children to play video games, with a sponsored run.

It adapted a Nintendo Switch for Samuel to play one-handed as he cannot use his right arm.

The 24-hour mince pie marathon was also in aid of the charity and the 2,500 treats were baked by employees at Smeg’s Abingdon showroom.

Samuel’s mother Charlotte Fairweather is the lead doctor for the England women’s rugby team and a Special Effect ambassador who is originally from Wales.

His father John Jackson is the physiotherapist for the GB wheelchair rugby team.

Samuel and his brothers Arthur, four, and Wilfred, two, had their Welsh rugby shirts signed by Quinnell.

Dr Fairweather said: “It was brilliant, a really nice, fun, festive thing to do. Scott was genuinely interested in how Samuel’s doing and signed the boys’ shirts, which was really kind. He was brilliant with the kids.”

Quinnell, a No 8 who also played for the British and Irish Lions, said he had enjoyed the challenge.

“It’s all for a fabulous charity which helps young children and young adults,” he said.

“I was making mince pies through the night so I’m very tired.

“We made 2,500 mince pies and were giving some out and people were buying others.”