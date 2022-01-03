Council opposes grouting proposal

A DEVELOPER should not be given permission for underground grouting work, says Henley Town Council.

Taylor Wimpey has consent for 95 new homes at Thames Farm, off Reading Road, Shiplake, and has now applied for a certification of lawfulness, which would allow it to fill weak spots to prevent sinkholes.

The company claimed that it had the legal right to go ahead with the work under its original planning permission but South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, said it required a separate application.

Now the town council has written to the district council calling for the application to be rejected.

Opponents claim the grout might contain fly ash, a by-product of burning coal to generate electricity, and fear this could leak into an aquifer running beneath the site which supplies Shiplake’s drinking water.

The grouting work would make the land impermeable to water, so a drainage solution would be required.

However, there is currently no approved drainage strategy as Taylor Wimpey withdrew its third application in October after the district council said this would be rejected and that it would require the dispute over the groundworks to be resolved first anyway.

Speaking at a meeting of the town council’s planning committee, Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “The housing has been approved but the drainage and the grouting of the land has not been approved.

“I think this should be a planning matter. Normally it would be assumed that the building was going to be on ground with normal foundations. This is by no stretch of the imagination normal foundations. This is major work, pouring a load of concrete into the ground to stabilise it.

“I think that because of this, the development should be stopped. Taylor Wimpey should be asked to come up with a complete scheme.”

Councillor Ken Arlett said: “This is an unbelievably bad piece of ground. The big problem is the drinking water that’s under the site.

“That’s what needs to be resolved. You shouldn’t just let this go forward, somewhere down the road they need to come up with a scheme that they can show is going to work.”

Planning officer Jodie Rhymes advised councillors their views would not be taken into account as residents are not consulted on certificates of lawfulness as it is a legal decision for the district council.

The Henley Society has objected to the application, saying: “This appears to be a backdoor attempt to have the proposed groundwork authorised.

“The ground stabilisation was not envisaged by the developer at the time of the original application nor were the problems associated with waste water.

“We understand that there would be about 6,000 HGV deliveries of concrete to meet the needs of the extensive groundwork and these would cause undue inconvenience to nearby residents for a long period.

“Not only should this application be refused but the applicant should be required to submit fresh detailed plans for the whole development.”