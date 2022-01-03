Extension opposition

A MAN’S plan to increase the size of his home extension has been opposed by Henley Town Council.

Jon Doyle, of Berkshire Road, has applied for planning permission for an additional single storey side and rear extension and a first-floor extension above the garage.

He was granted permission for a smaller extension last year and the building work is in now progress.

The council’s planning committee voted to object to the proposal on the grounds it would be unneighbourly.