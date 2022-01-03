Monday, 03 January 2022

Burglary plea

Burglary plea

POLICE are appealing for any camera footage after a house in Greys Road, Henley, was broken into.

The burglar got in between December 10 and 12 by smashing the patio doors.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote crime number 43210560520. 

