Appeal rejected

A HOMEOWNER has lost an appeal over her plans for an extension.

Marisa Bucknall wanted to increase the size of the extension at 11 Thames Side, a Grade II listed building, by making it two stories and adding a glass section.

In May, she submitted an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate arguing that South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, had taken too long to make a decision on the application.

She also submitted amended plans reducing the size of the extension and retaining more of the old structure.

In September, the district council refused permission, saying the extension would have an overbearing impact on a neighbour.

Now the planning inspector has rejected the appeal.

Robert Jackson said the proposed work would remove the historical legibility of the floor plan, as it meant moving a staircase which had been in place since at least 1920, and the extension would effectively be a new build.

There would also be no public benefit that would outweigh the harm to the historical significance, he said.