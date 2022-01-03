Monday, 03 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Appeal rejected

A HOMEOWNER has lost an appeal over her plans for an extension.

Marisa Bucknall wanted to increase the size of the extension at 11 Thames Side, a Grade II listed building, by making it two stories and adding a glass section.

In May, she submitted an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate arguing that South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, had taken too long to make a decision on the application.

She also submitted amended plans reducing the size of the extension and retaining more of the old structure.

In September, the district council refused permission, saying the extension would have an overbearing impact on a neighbour.

Now the planning inspector has rejected the appeal.

Robert Jackson said the proposed work would remove the historical legibility of the floor plan, as it meant moving a staircase which had been in place since at least 1920, and the extension would effectively be a new build.

There would also be no public benefit that would outweigh the harm to the historical significance, he said.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33