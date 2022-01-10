Pollution problem still here

A PARTICULATE monitor has found high levels of air pollution in Henley.

The device, which was installed at the bottom of Greys Road last year, recorded that the level of PM 2.5, a tiny particle which can enter the bloodstream and cause lung damage, was four micrograms per cubic metre of air. The safe limit set by the World Health Organisation is five μg/m3.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said the figure would have been higher if the study had not been done during a year with three lockdowns.

Air diffusion tubes, which have been monitored the level of nitrous oxide in the town for five years, recorded 19 micrograms per cubic metre of air during 2020, down from 28 μg/m3in 2019 probably because of the

pandemic.

However, the safe limit set by the World Health Organisation is 10. The level was highest in Duke Street.

David Dickie, of the Clear Air for Henley campaign, said some of last year’s readings returned to pre-covid levels.

He said the level near the bus stop outside Crew Clothing in Reading Road had reached an average of more than 40 μg/m3 in some months.

Speaking at meeting of the town council’s transport strategy group, Mr Dickie said: “We have the buses stopping there and a lot of people, especially children, stand there waiting for buses. I’m not sure that’s a safe place for the stop to be.”