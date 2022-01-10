Champ’s big idea

Photographer wins award for image of nature overcoming man
WINNING medals is not Erin Kennedy’s only talent.
The 29-year-old cox from Henley, who was made an MBE in the New Year Honours list after winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics last summer, has developed a passion for growing giant vegetables.
Kennedy, who is under 5ft 3in tall, posted pictures on Twitter of her holding a beetroot and a parsnip, both weighing more than 1,800g.
She said: “Considering a change in career and wondering if I should just grow giant vegetables for a living.”
