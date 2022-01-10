Stroke’s no joke...

Photographer wins award for image of nature overcoming man
A PICTURE of an old blacksmith's hut won a ... [more]
Monday, 10 January 2022
VETERAN singer Vince Hill has not lost his sense of humour as he recovers from a stroke.
As the Henley Standard reported two weeks ago, the 87-year-old is back home in Shiplake and having physiotherapy as he prepares to hopefully make one last stage appearance.
Coincidentally, his assistant Pauline Buckett suffered a stroke only a week after him back in August and they ended up in neighbouring wards in hospital.
Vince said he was relieved she was okay but couldn’t help adding: “She just didn’t want to feel left out.”
10 January 2022
