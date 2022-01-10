Monday, 10 January 2022

Stroke’s no joke...

VETERAN singer Vince Hill has not lost his sense of humour as he recovers from a stroke.

As the Henley Standard reported two weeks ago, the 87-year-old is back home in Shiplake and having physiotherapy as he prepares to hopefully make one last stage appearance.

Coincidentally, his assistant Pauline Buckett suffered a stroke only a week after him back in August and they ended up in neighbouring wards in hospital.

Vince said he was relieved she was okay but couldn’t help adding: “She just didn’t want to feel left out.” 

