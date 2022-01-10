Still rising

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has risen in the past week.

The total went from 1,864 to 2,034, an 11.8 per cent increase on the previous seven days. The infection rate rose to 1,414 per 100,000 of population.

The number of cases in Henley was down to 138 from 152 in the previous week.

The totals for other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 118; Nettlebed & Watlington 77; Shiplake & Binfield Heath 74; Sonning Common & Kidmore End 60; Goring, Woodcote & Whitchurch 76; Emmer Green 103; Caversham Heights 80; Lower Caversham 86; Wargrave & Twyford East 69; Sonning & Woodley North 100.