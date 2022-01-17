GAP-AFRICA is a Henley-based charity working in Kenya to educate more than 7,000 children.

We use 100 per cent of donations to support our work as we are all volunteers and absorb any costs, such as air fares, ourselves.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that contact with Georgina, our field liaison officer, has been compromised, as has her ability to travel between all the schools in the Kikunduku Schools Project.

But WhatsApp has proved to be a blessing, making it possible to receive photos of important events, although even this is difficult because of the lack of wi-fi and Georgina has to buy data for her mobile phone. She is amazing.

The latest round of food aid came from Gap-Africa’s connection with our German school, Rheingauer Jugend für Afrika (RJfA).

The children made liquid soap under supervision and text books were distributed.

Kenya changed its syllabus books a few years ago and it is only now that we have been able to start supplying the new range of text books needed.

The KSP schools also have a book-sharing scheme, helping many other schools in their district and in turn increasing the number of children who benefit from our help.

RJfA has been an amazing support, especially during the pandemic when fundraising has been so difficult for Gap-Africa and our usual source of donations has been in turmoil.

Our annual visits to the project have not happened due to the pandemic — it would be irresponsible to take a group out to a country where the vaccination rate is still in single figures.

Wealthy countries like ours have failed developing countries like Kenya, which is very short-sighted as none of us will be safe until everyone in the world has been vaccinated.

We are not doing enough, more to our shame.

Our visits really “get” to the visitors and everyone returns home with the zeal to raise funds for the children we work with.

With no trips, we are thus denied the inspired fund-

raisers who keep the work going in Kenya and we are currently not even treading water when it comes to fund-

raising.

Shiplake College is continuing to sponsor eight children through the four years of secondary school.

This act alone will have a huge impact on the employment potential of these students. Thank you, Shiplake.

We need to thank our regular supporters who are keeping us going through these hard times. Without you, things would be more difficult.

For the moment, covid seems to have given little respite in the area but we know the Omicron variant has yet to arrive there.

We hope more vaccines will arrive there soon.

Marcel Wagner