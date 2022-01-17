Medical student wins competition

A FORMER rower has received an award for her work as a medical student at Cambridge University.

Clare Pearson, 22, of Wargrave Road, Henley, won the annual professionalism competition run by the General Medical Council and the Medical Schools Council with a colleague, Molly Hugkulstone.

Students were asked to design an online learning resource about the councils’ guidance on teamwork.

The winners’ presentation was called “Achieving effective teamwork in a multi-disciplinary team, an

e-learning module made by medical students for medical students”.

The pair spent about 20 hours on the presentation and will have a chance to use it as part of a 45-minute workshop for the GMC which will take place in London this summer.

Miss Pearson said: “We got the email telling us we had won and we were so excited. We weren’t together at the time as we were on placement but we came together and had a celebration with our housemates.

“We didn’t expect to win as we had put it together so last minute and we were just really pleased. For the last three years it has always been won by the same medical school so it’s nice to buck the trend. The brief was to design an e-module that could be sent out to students. They particularly wanted us to come up with the teamwork side of things that was more interactive rather than dry guidance.

“Our approach was to look at it from a medical student point of view and figure out what we found hard with teamwork.

“We decided to use scenerio-based things such as going into a ward for the first time and figuring out who you are going to talk to.”

The pair won a £300 shopping voucher for their presentation.

Miss Pearson is due to graduate from her course in summer 2023 and hopes to work in London or Bristol.

She used to compete for Henley Rowing Club and represented England at the Home International Regatta in 2017.

She said: “I rowed in my first year of university but I moved on to playing netball as I felt I had done enough rowing.”