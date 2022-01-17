Drivers’ speed to be monitored

VEHICLE speed monitoring is to take place in Henley to assess whether traffic-calming measures are needed.

Devices will be placed in St Andrew’s Road, St Mark’s Road, Vicarage Road, Harpsden Road, King’s Road, Gravel Hill and Northfield End for a seven-day period during this month.

The data collected will be used by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to decide if measures such as 20mph zones, speed bumps, chevrons in the road and signage are needed.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on the county council, said: “Myself and county council officers have been concerned for a while about speeding on certain roads in Henley.

“At the bottom of St Andrew’s Road there is St Mary’s School and I think that warrants some traffic-calming measures. It is currently a 30mph area.

“Seven days of monitoring will give a complete set of data and then the officers will decide what should be done. After that I will consult with the residents of the relevant roads.”

The Gravel Hill device will show the effect of the pedestrian crossing which was installed in November.