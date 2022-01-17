Monday, 17 January 2022

Road closed

A STREET in Henley town centre will be closed for two days next month.

Duke Street will be shut from the junction with Friday Street to the junction with Hart Street from Tuesday to Thursday, February 22 to 24 from 9.30am to 4pm daily.

 This is to enable a blockage to be cleared by Hook Highways.

Access will be maintained for the emergency services and residents who live within the closed area. A traffic diversion will be in place.

