Cafe closure

Monday, 17 January 2022
A CAFE in Henley has closed temporarily.
David Rodger-Sharp, who owns Lawlor’s in Duke Street, is trying to find a manager to run the business.
The baking side of the business is not affected.
Meawhile, the Patisserie Franco-Belge bakery and shop, also in Duke Street, closed on Monday for refurbishment.
It will re-open on Monday, February 1.
