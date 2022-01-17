Cafe closure

A CAFE in Henley has closed temporarily.

David Rodger-Sharp, who owns Lawlor’s in Duke Street, is trying to find a manager to run the business.

The baking side of the business is not affected.

Meawhile, the Patisserie Franco-Belge bakery and shop, also in Duke Street, closed on Monday for refurbishment.

It will re-open on Monday, February 1.