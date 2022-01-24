Parking meters upgrade

THE meters in the Mill Meadows car park in Henley are to be improved.

The town council is to spend £4,951 on the upgrade work.

The meters, which were installed in 2017, are said to be complicated to use and are not always reliable when it comes to taking card payments, resulting in queues and complaints.

To combat this, the

MiPermit parking app was introduced as well as a fourth meter.

The council has proposed removing the need for drivers to type in their vehicle’s registration when they buy a parking ticket as this will save time.

The meters will be updated with a 4G modem to ensure internet connectivity for payments is processed quickly.

Card slots on the machines will be removed and contactless payment will become the main way to pay.

As well as the app takings, about 85 per cent of meter payments are made by card and 15 per cent by cash.

The meters have a lifespan of seven or eight years but the upgrade will increase this by two or three years.

Councillor David Eggleton said: “I believe we should keep these meters and not replace them because they aren’t old.

“However, we need to keep the option to pay via coins. If we keep that under review and once the percentage of coin payments reduces to about five per cent, then perhaps we should think about scrapping coin payments but for now, I think it is useful to keep.”