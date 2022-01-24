Monday, 24 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pavement repointing

Pavement repointing

HENLEY Town Council has received quotes for the repointing of pavement slabs in Market Place.

The council has previously agreed to spend up to £10,000 repointing the York stone slabs, which have been loosened by jet washing. The estimates will discussed at a future meeting.

The slabs were installed in 2007 as part of a £1 million programme to resurface town centre pavements.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33