Pavement repointing

Monday, 24 January 2022
HENLEY Town Council has received quotes for the repointing of pavement slabs in Market Place.
The council has previously agreed to spend up to £10,000 repointing the York stone slabs, which have been loosened by jet washing. The estimates will discussed at a future meeting.
The slabs were installed in 2007 as part of a £1 million programme to resurface town centre pavements.
