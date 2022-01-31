Council’s carbon footprint revealed

THE carbon footprint for Henley Town Council has been estimated at about 132 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Fiona Hewer, projects officer at the council, worked out the “baseline” figure for emissions for the period between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

She calculated this by focusing on the activities causing emissions that the town council has direct control over, such as the amount of petrol used by its parks services team.

She found that gas and electricity were the biggest emitters.

During the year the council used 196,892 kWh of gas and 148,072 kWh of electricity, equating to the equivalent of 36,203kg and 34,522kg of carbon dioxide.

Staff car mileage was the next highest emitter with 71,819 miles, equating to the equivalent of 22,730kg of carbon dioxide.

In a report, Ms Hewer said: “The total council carbon footprint has been calculated using the electricity and gas bills paid by the council, an estimate of the weight of paper waste based on number of reams ordered, park team machinery fuel, an estimate of the weight of plastic sacks and staff commuting mileage.”

She told a meeting of the council’s climate emergency 2030 working group that she hoped to have been accurate to “within 10 per cent”.

Tony Hoskins, who chairs the group, said the council’s true emissions figure was likely to be closer to 150 tonnes of CO2 once you added in the weight of waste and water supply.

He said: “The decarbonisation progress is not going to be sufficient, even if you could tackle all those electricity and gas emissions, to reduce the total emissions to zero. The challenge to the council going forward is how we actually address that.”

Patrick Fleming, a member of the group, said more trees needed to be planted to absorb the CO2.

Mr Hoskins replied: “That’s one solution but there needs to be others.”

Ms Hewer said that a tree survey was being carried out to estimate the amount of CO2 they were absorbing.

Sara Kandiah, a member of the group, said it was important that facts and figures were presented to the public in a way that could be easily understood.

She said: “As much as I love tables and figures, having done a maths degree, I was always struggling with ‘well, here are the conclusions’.

“I can’t grasp 132 tonnes, I can’t understand what that means and maybe there are others who aren’t so savvy with good carbon footprint or all the technical scientific data.

“Is that good? Is Henley terrible in comparison to others? Are we doing okay? Obviously, we want to save our planet and do as much as we can.

“I think some grasping of what 132 tonnes means could be helpful as we seek to communicate and help the wider public know why this is such a big priority for Henley Town Council.”

