New eaterie

A CLASS at a school in Sonning Common was closed ... [more]
Monday, 31 January 2022
THE new Côte restaurant in Henley will open on Monday.
The French-style chain restaurant on the corner of Hart Street and Bell Street can seat 130 people.
This week, it has been raising money for the Friends of Townlands Hospital.
31 January 2022
