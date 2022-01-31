Monday, 31 January 2022

New eaterie

THE new Côte restaurant in Henley will open on Monday.

The French-style chain restaurant on the corner of Hart Street and Bell Street can seat 130 people.

This week, it has been raising money for the Friends of Townlands Hospital.

