Covid cases rise as rules eased

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has increased by 12 per cent in the past week.

The total rose from 1,281 to 1,439 and the infection rate went up from 890 per 100,000 of the population to 1,000.

Cases in Henley rose from 99 to 122, an increase of 23 per cent.

The totals for the other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 113; Nettlebed and Watlington 47; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 55; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 38; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 76; Emmer Green 55; Caversham Heights 44; Lower Caversham 79; Wargrave and Twyford East 52; and Sonning and Woodley North 87.

Cases across Oxfordshire rose by 25 per cent with 8,323 recorded.

Meanwhile, more coronavirus restrictions have been removed. The Government is no longer asking people to work from home and face masks are no longer compulsory in secondary school classrooms.

From yesterday (Thursday) covid passes will not be compulsory to gain entry to venues and events.

Masks are not compulsory in any public spaces, although they are still “recommended” in some places, such as busy areas and on public transport.

They will remain mandatory for commuters and visitors using the Transport for London services, such as the Underground.

Restrictions on visits to care homes have also been eased.

You will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter large venues such as football grounds and nightclubs.

All domestic use of vaccine passports has been dropped.

All covid tests for vaccinated holidaymakers will be scrapped from 4am on February 11.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says that arrivals will only need to fill in a passenger locator form when entering the UK as long as they have had both jabs.

Isolation rules are set to expire on March 24 at the latest, meaning people who test positive for covid are not legally obliged to isolate.

Currently, anyone who tests positive for the virus must quarantine at home for at least five full days. This is not changing.

If you return to lateral flow tests on days five and six you can then leave isolation early.

Fully vaccinated people who come into contact with an infected person should test daily but don’t have to isolate as long as they remain negative.

Unvaccinated people who are close contacts of an infected person must go into quarantine for 10 days.