Mind your neck...

HENLEY town councillor Ken Arlett has been around a good while and twice been mayor.

Which might explain some comments at a committee meeting about whether Councillor Laurence Plant would be attending.

Cllr Arlett reassured the group that Cllr Plant had been in touch with him to say he was on holiday.

Councillor Ian Reissmann observed: “Wow, he’s got his finger on every single pulse in town.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak added: “He’s got his finger on every single throat.”