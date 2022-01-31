Car club growing

HENLEY car club now has 50 members and is planning to expand its fleet.

The scheme, which was launched in April, has two Toyota Yaris hybrid vehicles which can be hired.

The cars are parked outside Gibbs & Dandy in Reading Road and in Upper Market Place, behind the town hall.

Dave McEwen, of Greener Henley, said the group was is discussion with Co Wheels, which runs the club, about adding a third car, which would be fully electric.

He said: “It’s a real milestone reaching 50 members in just under eight months, a great achievement.

“But this is just the beginning. We know there are many more residents and businesses who could reap the benefits of pay-as-you-go motoring.

“Getting rid of a car that is only used occasionally saves money and makes a big dent in everyone’s carbon footprint. It is a win-win.”

Members just pay for the time they use a car. Hire costs are £5.50 per hour or £38.50 per day plus 18p per mile. There are no insurance, maintenance or fuel charges.

Until the end of April drivers can join the club for £1 and receive a £25 credit by using the promotion code HENLEY25 at

www.co-wheels.org.uk/henley