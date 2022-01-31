Boost for charities

TWO events organised by the Mayor of Henley raised £2,500 for charity.

Councillor Sarah Miller received £1,439 from a drag karaoke and another £920 from the Santa on the Run, both in December.

A record 200 runners took part in the run which featured a 1km and 4km route along the Thames towpath, starting and finishing at Leander Club.

The karaoke night, which took place at the town hall, featured drag queen Just May, a Geri Halliwell impersonator.

The funds will be split between the Mayor’s charities for her year of office, Henley Regatta for the Disabled, the Royal British Legion and Henley Plastic Reduction.

Councillor Miller said: “It demonstrates the generosity of spirit here in Henley and people’s sense of fun. I am very proud of all of us.”