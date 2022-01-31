A CYCLIST and a car driver were involved in a fight in Henley.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Greys Road at about 11.30am on Sunday.

The cyclist was a white man in his late thirties or early forties, about 6ft with a beard. He was wearing all black and riding a black bike with yellow writing on.

The other man was driving a silver Vauxhall.

If you can help, call police on 101, quoting reference 43220021941.