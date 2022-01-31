A CLASS at a school in Sonning Common was closed ... [more]
Monday, 31 January 2022
A CYCLIST and a car driver were involved in a fight in Henley.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Greys Road at about 11.30am on Sunday.
The cyclist was a white man in his late thirties or early forties, about 6ft with a beard. He was wearing all black and riding a black bike with yellow writing on.
The other man was driving a silver Vauxhall.
If you can help, call police on 101, quoting reference 43220021941.
31 January 2022
More News:
Shed where you can spend time talking and mending
THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has ... [more]
Children improve reading skills with help from dog
A DOG has been helping children at Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say