Monday, 07 February 2022

New pub kitchen

PLANS to convert part of a pub in Henley into a kitchen have been supported by town councillors.

Brakspear, which owns the Bull on Bell Street, wants to turn offices at the back of the pub into a catering kitchen to replace the existing one on the first floor.

The pub is a Grade II listed building and within the town’s conservation area.

A planning statement by AAN Design and Survey on behalf of the pub company says: “The scheme will enhance the facilities provided by this popular gastropub without harm to any interests of importance and contribute positively to the success of the town centre.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by March 14.

