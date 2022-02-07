Housing blueprint moves to next stage

PUBLIC consultation has begun on the revised Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

The document, which details the housing strategy for the two parishes, has been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, which is carrying out the six-week consultation, ending on Wednesday, March 16.

An independent examiner will then review the plan and decide if it meets the required policies or needs significant changes to necessitate a referendum.

The document was compiled by a group of town councillors and members of the public and includes new policies requiring housing developments to meet climate and biodiversity requirements.

Paper copies of the plan are available to view at Henley town hall and at Henley library. They can also be seen at the district council offices in Abingdon by appointment.

The original document named 10 sites earmarked for about 500 houses to be built by 2027.

It has been updated to reflect a higher quota under the district council’s latest local plan, which runs until 2035.

The new sites are land at Highlands Park (110 homes) and the former Chiltern Centre (three), both off Greys Road, Henley.

The remaining on the list are the former Chilterns End care home (27), also off Greys Road, land to the south-west of Fair Mile (72), the former Henley Youth Centre in Deanfield Avenue (23), the Stuart Turner offices and neighbouring Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road (42 homes with at least 3,000 sq ft of employment and retail space), the town council’s land next to Tesco, off Reading Road (50 homes), and the Gillotts School estate (50 homes).

The quickest and easiest way to have your say is to comment online at https://survey.southandvale.

gov.uk/s/henley-and-harpsden-np/?m=59843244vd3iy or email planning.policy@

southandvale.gov.uk