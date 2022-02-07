No to shop awnings

A CHARITY shop in Sonning Common has changed its ... [more]
Monday, 07 February 2022
PLANS to install awnings on the windows of a shop in Henley have been opposed by town councillors.
Anne Haimes Interiors in Bell Street has submitted an application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for removable awnings on six windows at the front of the shop, which is in a Grade II listed building and within the town conservation area.
Councillors said awnings would be inappropriate and have recommended permission is refused. The Henley Society, a conservation group, agreed.
The district council is due to make a decision by March 14.
07 February 2022
