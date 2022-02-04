Plans updated for five-storey hotel plan in car park 

PLANS to build a five-storey hotel at Henley station car park have been amended.

Blocwork, a partnership between the landowner Network Rail and developer Bloc Group, of London, has amended its plans due to concerns raised from the town council, the Henley Society, South Oxfordshire District Council and Oxfordshire County Council.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee recommended the proposed Premier Inn building, which would have 115 rooms with a restaurant, for refusal as it is far too big and out of keeping with its surroundings.

The amendments are: A 0.5 metre reduction in height; additional landscaping and planting; an increased footway at the front of the hotel; reduction in size of the bin store and softening its appearance; a reconsideration of the material used with greater emphasis on traditional brickwork; improvements to the side of the building and the introduction of planters to enable climbing “green walls”.

In the updated design statement, Blocwork said: “Although it is not feasible to drop a full storey from the building and introduce pitched roofs, we have reduced the overall height of the building slightly to help address these concerns and minimise the height where this is feasible.

“Overall we have reduced the height by half a metre generally and more at the staircases and front entrance gable.

“We have re-considered the palette of materials and how they are applied to the building. It is noted that both Urban Design and Conservation Officers were uncertain of the appropriateness of the previously proposed aluminium panel stair tower treatment and also the scale of the grey ‘plank’ cladding.

“We have now proposed a more unified palette of materials with greater emphasis on the use of traditional brickwork and substituting the grey ‘plank’ cladding with a more traditional seamed metal cladding.”

A heritage statement has also been produced by Bob Edwards, of Forum Heritage Services.

He said: “It is considered that the proposed development will preserve the important aspects of the setting of the Grade II listed Imperial Hotel and associated buildings – primarily the relationship with the station and the townscape of this part of the town which largely developed in the Edwardian period.

“The proposed hotel is a building of modern design and as such will reflect the modern character as established by the modern blocks on the east side of the railway line.”

Blocwork first submitted plans for the hotel in December 2020. It would be located on a 1,360 sq m parcel of land opposite the station entrance, next to the public toilets, which would be unaffected.

It would be run by the Premier Inn chain and would employ about 35 people.

