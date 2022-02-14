Accessible mooring opposed

PLANS to create an accessible mooring point in Henley have been opposed by the town council.

Hobbs of Henley wants to make it easier and safer for disabled people to use its boats. It already has level access to the river at the Red Lion mooring point off Thames Side.

However, it says this is too narrow and does not have guard barriers, making it dangerous for people in wheelchairs or with limited mobility.

It has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for permission to install a timber and metal structure.

Hobbs says its plans would not be detrimental to the conservation area or the adjacent trees and would not increase the risk of flooding.

A flood risk assessment prepared by GWP Consultants says: “Due to the ‘water-compatible’ development classification and absence of temporary or permanent human residence, the residual flood risk is low.

“The current risk of groundwater and pluvial flooding are considered to be very low and there are no identified impacts that will come from it.”

However, the Environment Agency said the plans would cause a “navigation hazard” as the mooring was so close to Henley Bridge.

It had refused permission for permanent moorings there for the same reason.

The town council’s planning committee has recommended refusal, saying the accessible mooring would create an obstruction and would be detrimental to the view because of its proximity to the bridge.