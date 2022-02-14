Unused offices above shop set to become flats

UNUSED offices above a shop in Henley could be turned into homes.

Errol Facy, the owner of Facys department store in Market Place, wants to convert the 11 offices on the first and second floor of the Grade II listed building into four one-bedroom flats.

Each flat would contain a kitchen, lounge, bedroom and bathroom.

Most of the offices have been empty for the past two years.

Oliver Quinn, who has been marketing the offices for estate agent Simmons & Sons, said: “Similar offices are becoming increasingly challenging to let with the majority of requirements being for open-plan offices that facilitate modern working practices and technology.

“In addition, employers are increasingly conscious of their staff’s preference for car parking and the negative impact on staff recruitment and retention if none is available.

“Currently 10 of the 11 office suites are vacant and, in my experience, circumstances are unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.”

The town council’s planning committee recommended the application is approved, subject to a waste area at the back of the building.

Councillor Ken Arlett said: “I’m only concerned about the waste as there is nowhere to keep it and I think there needs to be an area at the back of the building to put it.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by March 1.

Meanwhile, a man’s plan to convert the garage at his family’s home into living accommodation has been opposed by neighbours.

John Burton, of Ancastle Green, Henley, also wants to extend the garage, which he says has never been used for parking as it is too small to fit a car in comfortably.

But Deborah and John Wakeford, who live on the estate, say: “Street parking is already very limited in Ancastle Green, especially in that part of the road.

“The road itself is narrow and if cars park opposite each other it makes it extremely difficult for emergency and commercial waste vehicles to get through.

“People tend to park on the pavement, making people with pushchairs, wheelchairs or mobility scooters have to move into the road to pass.

“If the proposed plans are agreed there is a good chance that the residents living there will have more than two cars. Getting rid of the garage will therefore add to the parking congestion.” Pam Johnston said: “The road around Ancastle Green is narrow and there is a con cern that the proposed work will mean an increase in vans and lorries outside the property that may cause access issues.”

Bronwen Coussens said: “The design is very poor and is not in keeping with the area. The extension into the roof with large windows is not appropriate to the existing home and the conversion of the garage to residential will have a negative impact on the parking in Ancastle Green.

“I am also concerned that this proposed extension would create a bad precedent.”

Melanie Haime said: “The proposed dormer windows will look directly into the living space, bedrooms and gardens of the neighbouring houses, which are situated directly behind on the higher level.

“The privacy that these houses currently enjoy will be severely compromised.”

The Henley Society, a conservation group, said: “This proposal would be overdevelopment with a negative impact on neighbouring properties.”

Mayor Sarah Miller said: “We need all the parking that is available right now and Ancastle Green is already very congested.”

The district council is due to make a decision by Thursday.