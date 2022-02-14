Best gin in England

THE Henley Distillery has won an award.

Its Henley Gin was named best London dry gin in England at the World Gin Awards.

The distillery, which is based in a barn at Hampstead Farm in Binfield Heath, part of the Phillimore Estate, opened last summer.

Jacob Wilson, who co-founded the business with his father Alan, said: “We’ve always believed in the quality of the gins we produce but to have independent judges rate us the best in the country is the biggest confidence booster.”

He previously won two medals at the Spirits Business Gin Masters.