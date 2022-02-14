Herrington and Phillips

AMY HERRINGTON and Benji Phillips were married in Glasgow, Montana, on December 21, 2021.

Amy is the daughter of Paul and Jane Herrington, from Henley, and Benji is the son of Tim and Yvette Phillips, from Glasgow, Montana.

They were married at Glasgow Evangelical Church by pastor Seth Runner. The church was decorated with Christmas trees and candles for the small service. Outside there was deep snow, which added to the magic of the day.

The bride was given away by her father. The maid of honour was the bride’s sister Lauren and the bride’s best friend, Bekah Vance, was a bridesmaid.

The best man was Trent Herbert and the groomsmen were Nik Herman and Alex Fransen.

The wedding was attended by the close families of both the bride and groom.

Dinner and an ice-cream wedding cake were enjoyed at the church after the ceremony.

An open-house style reception followed with the groom’s family friends from Glasgow in attendance.

A blessing and reception in Henley is being planned for later this year.

The couple met and study at North Dakota State University, where they are both degree student athletes in track and field, Amy in hammer throw and Benji in javelin. They will live in Fargo while they finish their studies.