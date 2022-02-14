Car park wall repairs

A CRUMBLING brick wall in the King’s Road car park in Henley is set to be repaired.

South Oxfordshire District Council, which owns the car park, says the wall is in a poor condition and that bricks have fallen off and blocked parking spaces.

It proposes to rebuild one section of the wall as close to the original as possible.

The council says: “It is essential to carry out the repair work as it currently presents a health and safety hazard. It has been fenced off and the car parking spaces in this area have been out of action. These works will ensure the wall is retained in good condition for the future, while upholding its historic and significant nature.

“Although the wall forms part of the boundary of a listed building’s curtilage, the works proposed will not impact the listed building itself, Merton House.

“The wall has been there for well over 100 years and as such should be repaired and maintained in historic character for the future.

“If the works do not take place the wall will fall further into disrepair.”